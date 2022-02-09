Spring car buyers still facing longer wait times and higher prices

Spring is right around the corner, when may people upgrade to a new car, pickup, or SUV.

But this spring you are likely to face even higher prices, and longer waits than you may have expected.

Shortages of new cars, now in their second year, mean that car shopper Carmen Decks may have to wait a while for the Mustang Mach E he had his eye on.

"It's really nice, with a lot of features in it," he said of the electric Ford.

Things improving....slowly

Charlie Howard, a spokesman for the Automobile Dealers Association, says the good news is that the computer chip shortage is starting to ease.

But he says the bad news is that dealer lots will remain thin until summer, with most vehicles you see on the lot already pre-purchased.

"Demand is robust, so it is going to take a while for that to come back to the normal level," he said.

Howard says if you want a pickup, crossover, or full size SUV, you will probably have to order it.

And he says:

Current waits typically range from 2 weeks to 4 months depending on model and popularity.

A red hot model, like a Ford Bronco, Ford Maverick, or some Teslas, can still have a wait can be as long as a year.

Howard says even when the chip shortage subsides later this year, you will still face a long wait for the full size Ford Bronco, due to incredible demand, and a backlog of thousands of orders.

"The Bronco, obviously," Howard said. "There are a number of these newer models that are very popular. You are probably going to have a little bit of a wait."

On top of that, many dealers are adding "market adjustment" surcharges over sticker price, that can range from $2,000 to a smaller crossover to as much as $10,000 on a Cadillac Escalade.

It's fine if -- like Tim Schneider -- you can wait. He has his eye on the new Ford Maverick hybrid pickup, but knows it might take up to a year to get his.

"That's no big deal for me because I am not in a huge rush," Schneider said.

But for many other new car buyers, who need a new set of wheels now, this spring could be as frustrating as last year.

That could mean limited choices, and high prices, until dealer inventories start to fill up again later this year

As always, don't waste your money.

