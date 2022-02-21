Lucky Charms Pancake Mix Is Here For Magically Delicious Breakfasts

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Pancakes for breakfast can be a real treat. But throw in some Lucky Charms, and they become magically delicious.

Betty Crocker recently released its own pancake baking kit that includes a rainbow-splattered batter with Lucky Charms cereal and marshmallows to top them off. The 14.5-ounce boxed mix can be purchased where you buy regular Lucky Charms cereal and is designed to make about three hotcakes total. You can also get them online from Amazon or add them to your cart at Walmart.

All you need to do is add water or milk to the mix, whisk and cook, and Betty Crocker promises “a delicious, fluffy, mouth-watering breakfast treat.” Three pancakes log in at 260 calories, according to Betty Crocker’s nutritional information for the mix. You might even find you want to throw on some extra marshmallows for good measure.

Lucky Charms Complete Marshmallow Pancake Kits have been spotted in stores by intrepid social media influencers, and some online reviewers on YouTube and elsewhere are saying they’re decent pancakes but could use a bit more Lucky Charms flavor.

Lucky Charm’s site also has a recipe for green cereal pancakes that uses Bisquick, Lucky Charms, food coloring, and rainbow sprinkles for a magical mix that you might want to check out for St. Patrick’s Day. Betty Crocker’s site has a similar recipe.

If you can find the brand’s Honey Clover cereal, there’s also an official recipe for using that variation in a Lucky Charms pancake.

You can also try your hand at Lucky Charms’ fresh fruit and whipped cream rainbow parfait that’s topped off with the iconic cereal.

But if you’d rather not buy a boxed pancake mix, there are make-it-yourself recipes out there, too. Katie’s Cucina, for instance, uses a homemade buttermilk pancake base for green-themed Lucky Charms pancakes.

Prefer oatmeal? Lucky Charms has a version of that too!

And in case you prefer pancakes featuring other cereals and treats, Betty Crocker also makes a baking kit featuring Cinnamon Toast Crunch and one for Dunkaroos.

So many options for the leprechauns at your breakfast table! Which one would you try? Do you think the new Lucky Charms mix looks good enough to buy for St. Patrick’s Day?

