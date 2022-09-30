Lowe’s is giving away free headlamps at every store in October

Lowe’s is giving away free Kobalt headlamps — and the reason for this act of goodwill comes in the name of safety.

October is National Fire Safety Month, and Fire Prevention Week happens from Oct. 9-15 this year. The National Fire Protection Association has established a theme of “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape,” so Lowe’s is doing this giveaway to help people be prepared in case of a fire.

The NFPA states that headlamps are good to keep on hand for power outages, along with flashlights and battery-operated lanterns. They’re especially helpful because they allow you see in the dark but keep both hands free.

A headlamp is also a much safer alternative to candles in a power outage. According to the Pennsylvania Office of the State Fire Commissioner, candles cause an estimated 15,600 residential fires and $539 million in estimated direct property damage yearly.

Headlamps are also handy for daily tasks that don’t involve a power outage or fire, such as running in the early morning hours or working in a tight, dark area, such as under a vehicle or in a crawl space.

To celebrate first responders during Fire Safety Month, Lowe’s is giving away 100 free Kobalt headlamps per store nationwide.

However, you must register for a headlamp, and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a limit of one headlamp per registered customer, and you must pick up the free headlamp in person at your local Lowe’s store on Oct. 8, 2022.

To register for a free headlamp, go to the Events page on the Lowe’s website and follow the instructions to sign up. You’ll have to sign into your Lowe’s account to complete the registration. If you don’t already have a Lowe’s account, you’ll need to register for a free one.

Once you register, Lowe’s will send you an email with information informing you where and when to pick up your free headlamp.

While on the website, you might want to check out the Fire Safety Month workshops Lowe’s has available, such as learning how to safely design and build a custom fire pit and making a fire-rescuer toy for kids.

In addition, firefighters, EMTs, police officers, nurses and doctors can register to receive $10 off a $75 purchase, which they can use from Oct. 21-28.

