Kylie Jenner Welcomed Her Second Child With Travis Scott

On Feb. 2, 2022, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott expanded their little family unit when they welcomed their second child together.

Jenner shared the news of the baby’s birth on Instagram, posting a black-and-white photograph of the baby’s hand, writing, “ 2/2/22.” Details, including the baby’s name, have not yet been released, though a representative for Jenner confirmed to People that the baby is a boy.

Well-wishes have been pouring in on the post from family and friends, including Kylie’s famous sisters, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, who wrote, “Mommy of two life .”

The couple announced they were expecting in September in a video on Instagram, which chronicles the pregnancy journey from the day Jenner found out she was expecting to the time the video was posted. The video includes a snippet of when they revealed the news to Kylie’s mother, Kris, giving her an envelope with sonogram photos.

Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Jenner and Scott also have a 4-year-old daughter named Stormi, who was born on Feb. 1, 2018, almost four years to the day ahead of their latest addition.

Unlike her second pregnancy, where she continued to stay in the public eye, Jenner kept her first pregnancy private, not announcing anything until the birth. In a tweet she posted just after Stormi’s birth, she wrote, “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I’ve never felt love and happiness like this.”

The year 2018 was a big one for babies in the Kardashian-Jenner family. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child one month before Stormi’s birth and Khloe Kardashian welcomed a daughter a few months later, in April. Kourtney Kardashian is also a mother, sharing three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

In other recent celebrity baby news, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed a baby last month. The couple announced on their joint Twitter account on Jan. 21 that the child was born via surrogate.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the announcement read. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Congratulations to all the happy parents!

