This Adorable Halloween-Themed Pasta Is Just $2 At Aldi

If you’ll be planning a spooky dinner for Halloween this year, you’ll definitely want to add this adorable Halloween pasta from Aldi to your shopping list!

The tri-colored pasta from Reggano comes with three Halloween shapes in each bag: pumpkins, spiders and bats. Each 17.6 oz bag is only $1.99, so you can make quite a bit of pasta on the cheap. An Aldi representative has confirmed to Simplemost it will be available in stores beginning Oct. 6.

Aldi

The Halloween shapes can be used in place of regular-shaped pasta in a recipe you already have, or you can try it in a new one, like this cheesy taco pasta or this easy one-pot creamy chicken and bacon pasta.

The Halloween pasta is just one of a handful of Halloween treats you’ll find at Aldi next month. They have everything from pumpkin doughnuts and muffins for breakfast to skulls or eyeball cookie kits. You can even also buy a Betty Crocker Giant Pumpkin Cookie Kit.

The giant pumpkin cookie kit costs $4.98 and makes a 9-by-8-inch pumpkin-shaped cookie. It comes with sugar cookie mix, orange frosting, a parchment paper stencil and a pouch of fudge and sprinkles. You first have to make the dough, then use the stencil to cut out the pumpkin shape.

Aldi

Of course, grocery stores everywhere are starting to fill their shelves with all sorts of Halloween goodies. Target, for example, has a variety of Halloween-themed baking kits, many of which are priced at around $5 or less.

This Hyde & Eek! Boutique Frankenstein Rice Crispy Treats Kit requires no baking and the only extra ingredient you need is butter. The kit includes cereal, mini marshmallows, food coloring, colored icing tubes, candy eyes and pop sticks.

Or, if you’re looking for something already made for you, this Scaredy Cat Chocolate Cookie Kit includes pre-baked cookies. You will take some time to decorate them, though. The kit comes with four cookies that you can assemble to make a cat, plus frosting and candy.



What spooky treats will you be making this Halloween?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.