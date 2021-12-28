Get paid $500 to watch and rate all the Spider-Man movies

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Calling all Spider-Man fans! If the web-slinging superhero tops your list of favorite movie stars, there’s a chance you can earn some post-holidays cash for doing what you love to do: streaming all the Spider-Man movies!

To celebrate the release of the latest Spider-Man movie, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” BonusNinja is looking for a Spider-Man super fan who is willing to watch and rate all the films, dating back to the first movie in 1977. There are a total of 11 films, with the new film counting as an optional 12th to stream at home.

The successful applicant will get paid $500 to determine which of the movies the best Spider-Man film of all time. They will also receive a hamper of Spidey goodies. You must be at least 18 years old to enter, which you can do by simply filling out a form on BonusNinja’s website. You have until Jan. 24, 2022, to apply.

If chosen, you’ll be watching the following films:

“Spider-Man” (1977)

“Spider-Man Strikes Back” (1978)

“Spider-Man: The Dragon’s Challenge” (1981)

“Spider-Man” (2002)

“Spider-Man 2” (2004)

“Spider-Man 3” (2007)

“The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012)

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise of Electro” (2014)

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)

“Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” (2018)

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019)

Optional: “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021)

Adobe

The newest film, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” opened in theaters on Dec. 17 and brought in $260 million at the North American box office that weekend alone. The film made more than $1 billion at the global box office in just 12 days, making it the first film to earn $1 billion since 2019, before the pandemic closed theaters.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” takes place after Spider-Man’s identity is revealed to be Peter Parker. Peter asks Doctor Strange for help now that everyone knows his true identity, but when a spell goes wrong, dangerous enemies from other worlds start to appear.

The film stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man/Peter Parker, but there are a few actors listed in the credits who previously played the role as well, including Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, so it sounds like there may be some type of Spidey reunion!

Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Are you a Spider-Man super fan?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.