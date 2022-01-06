Figure Skater Michelle Kwan Welcomes Her First Baby

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Michelle Kwan just achieved one of her most special dreams: She finally became a mother!

After battling with infertility, the figure skating champion and five-time Olympic gold medalist confirmed her happy baby news on Instagram on Jan. 5. She shared the news in a long post, writing (in part):

“I’m overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival of Kalista Belle Kwan!

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom and, to me, she’s a perfect miracle. I had a hard time picturing what she might look like, yet it seems like she’s been in my life forever. This has been a challenging journey to motherhood (not to mention a very long labor!!!) and I’m glad I never gave up. I feel so grateful to have had the support of so many during this time, including my fertility doctor, doctors and nurses who looked after me, friends that shared their stories, and of course, my family and my [love] who I could not live without.”

AP Photo/Eric Draper

The 41-year-old mom acknowledged how rough and heartbreaking fertility struggles can be, and she offered her support to women in similar situations.

“And, I wish anyone trying to conceive in any which way (ivf, iui, surrogacy, adoption and naturally) all the success and love,” she continued. “You’re not alone on this path and I’m pulling for you.”

In 2013, Kwan married Clay Pell, a former military officer and White House security strategist. The couple had a bitter divorce after 4 years of marriage, and Kwan has been private about her love life ever since.

In her Instagram post, she acknowledges that she has been very secretive about her pregnancy, as she didn’t want to share her special news too soon. But, now that her healthy baby girl is here, she is finally sharing her motherhood journey with fans.

Congrats to the new mom and her little bundle of joy!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.