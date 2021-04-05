The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Having a source of battery power can help to keep you entertained and safe during a power outage. It also ensures that you have access to the outside world when you are camping in remote areas. So, it’s important that you find the best portable battery generators that will be reliable, safe, and easy to use.

You’ll want to understand the specifications and features and why they are important. With this information, you can compare the best portable battery generators on the market with one another. This will allow you to narrow down your options to the one or two that will serve all of your needs.

Best Portable Battery Generators

It’s important to consider the ways that you might use a portable generator. For instance, do you want one to have on hand in case of emergencies, or will you likely use it regularly for outdoor parties and camping trips? Even a small generator can provide power to operate tools in locations without readily-available electricity or run small appliances, televisions and video game systems in the back yard.

Some portable generators run on gasoline or liquid propane, while others are solar-powered. Generators’ power output is measured in watts, which determines how many tools, devices or appliances it can run at once. It is also important to note the quality and consistency of the power provided, as this determines how well they’ll run.

The best time to buy a generator is before you need one. Plan how you will use it, decide on a budget, and compare the best portable battery generators, such as these, rather than making a hasty decision in an urgent situation.

Price: $199.99

The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 is equipped with a 240 watt-hour lithium-ion battery pack and built-in MPPT controller that can be recharged with a solar panel (sold separately). You can also recharge it using a wall or car outlet. With one AC outlet, two USB-A ports and one DC port for cars, it powers several devices at once.

Price: $139.99

Another solar panel-compatible option, the FlashFish 200W Portable Power Station weighs just over four pounds and is small and compact, making it easy to take anywhere. The multifunction LCD shows the remaining output and battery status.

Price: $259.99

The BALDR Portable Power Station 330W is a large-capacity portable generator that weighs about seven pounds. A built-in fan turns on automatically when needed to keep the device at a safe temperature. It features three charging methods (wall outlet, car 12V socket, solar) and four ways to charge or run devices (AC, DC, USB and wireless).

Price: $189.99

Another portable yet powerful option, the FlashFish 60000mAh Portable Power Station can power devices up to 350 watts, including laptops, mini-fridges and CPAP machines. It weighs 5.6 pounds and you can charge the generator using the included AC cable, 12V car charger or a solar panel, which is sold separately.

Price: $199.99

Dual 110V AC outlets on the BUTURE 266Wh Solar Outdoor Generator provide power and stability for small appliances, phones, laptops and more. You can also charge devices with DC and USB outlets. It also features emergency lighting modes, allowing you to choose a solid light or an SOS signal.

With a little research and planning, you can be prepared with one of the best portable battery generators available.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.