The Best Amazon Prime Day Home Deals

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 has officially begun and along with deals in a variety of categories, you’ll find tons of deals on items for your home.

Amazon’s “home” items include everything from bedding and furniture to kitchenware and electronics, so regardless of what room of your home you’re looking to update, you’ll likely find a deal.

Keep in mind that you will need a Prime Membership to get the deals, but you can become a Prime member and shop Prime Day deals the same day. A membership costs $12.99, but you can also start a 30-day free trial if you’re not sure you will want to continue with the membership after Prime Day.

Take a look at some of the best deals you can find in Amazon’s home category now through the end of Prime Day, June 22.

Regularly $250, you can get this August Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $179.98, a savings of $70. The smart lock fits over your existing deadbolt, so you can keep using your keys as well, and lets you lock and unlock your door from anywhere.

During Prime Days, you can save up to 70% on Amazon Echo devices, including the Echo Show 8, 2nd Gen, which is new for 2021. The new Echo Show 8 comes with an 8-inch HD touchscreen, adaptive color and stereo speakers, and you can make video calls with a 13 megapixel camera. Regularly $130, it is now $94.99, a savings of 27%.

Regularly $50, you can get the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote for just $24.99, a 50% savings. Amazon’s most powerful streaming stick, you can use your voice to search and launch shows across apps.



You can save 40% on this Ring Alarm 5-piece kit, now $119.99. The do-it-yourself alarm kit includes a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector and range extender.

You’ll save nearly 50% on this Shark Rotator lift-away TruePet upright vacuum with HEPA Filter. It also comes with a crevice tool, pet multi-tool and power brush. Fingertip control lets you switch between carpet to hard floor modes. Regularly $319, it is now $168.99.



You’ll save nearly 50% on the Blink Mini, a compact indoor smart security camera with night vision, motion detection and two-way audio. Regularly $35, a single Blink Mini camera is on sale for $19.99, but Amazon also has deals on a pair or trio of cameras.

This all-new Insignia 55-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV is on sale for $349.99, a savings of $150. The TV has Alexa voice control and lets you enjoy 4K movies and TV shows at four times the resolution of Full HD.

Here’s a deal you won’t want to pass up — you can get 21 free photo prints, no purchase necessary, just by uploading pictures to Amazon Photo and using code PRINTS21. Shipping is also free.

You’ll save $280 on this Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with an extra-large self-empty base, multi-surface brush roll and advanced navigation. Priced at $319, it also works with Amazon’s Alexa.



You’ll save almost 50% on this YnM weighted blanket, now priced at $36.35. While multiple colors and sizes are on sale, the best deal is on the dark gray 48-by-72-inch 15-pound blanket, which fits a twin bed or a full.



You can save 51% on this DeWalt 20V MAX LED hand-held work light, now $29. The portable work light has a bright LED output with 160 lumens and a magnet for hands-free use.



If you have a room in your home that doesn’t get as warm as the rest of the house, this Amazon Basics personal heater will be a nice addition to that space when the weather turns cool. It includes an adjustable thermostat, so you can heat up a space quickly. Regularly $34, it is 42% off, now just $19.52.

If you’re particular about your ice but don’t want to spend a lot of effort or money installing an ice machine, a countertop ice maker is for you. This popular countertop ice maker from GE doesn’t require a water hookup — you simply plug it into an outlet, fill up the water reservoir and in 20 minutes you’ll have restaurant-style nugget ice to enjoy.

This wireless, portable bluetooth speaker from Anker is compatible with Android and Apple phones and has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating our of over 50,000 reviews on Amazon. The speaker is waterproof and plays music for 24 hours when fully charged.

As with past Prime Days, you can find steep discounts on many Amazon items. That includes the latest version of the Echo Dot smart speaker. With both a visible clock face and Alexa technology, this version of Amazon’s popular smart speaker would be a great addition for any room where you want to quickly read the time.

The Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner is one of our top-reviewed steamers on Dontwasteyourmoney.com. It can be used on floors, furniture, cars and elsewhere, and the Prime Day price for this tool is one you want to miss. It’s marked down 25% with an additional $20 off coupon available.

The Bowflex Blaze home gym offers over 60 different exercises in one piece of equipment. This is an incredible mark-down for this popular home gym. Note: Amazon has this listed for 33% off with another 20% taken off in your cart.

These sateen weave True Luxury 1000-Count Egyptian Cotton sheets have over 20,000 reviews on Amazon.

This bestselling digital photo frame lets you upload new photos to it from anywhere. All you need to do is email the photos you want to display to a custom Skylight Frame email address and voila! This is a good deal on a popular item.

What other home deals are you hoping to find this Amazon Prime Day?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.