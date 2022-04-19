This 2-Piece Jumpsuit Is Perfect For Spring And Summer Travel

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Are you getting the urge to give your wardrobe a refreshing reboot? After all, people are heading back to the office, going to parties and generally getting back to life outside of the home.

If you’re on the lookout for an outfit that can be multi-functional, comfortable and easy to maintain, then you’ll want to take a look at this two-piece jumpsuit at Amazon that’s both breezy and stylish.

The women’s two-piece summer outfit from Roylamp combines the comfort of a round neck, sleeveless crop top with the flair of cropped wide-leg pants. The ensemble comes together in a blend of summer vibes with an upscale style.

This jumpsuit is made from 95% polyester and 5% spandex, which makes it machine washable and easy to pack and take on a warm summer vacation. The fabric is lightweight and breathable, designed to keep you cool even on the warmest evenings.

The pants are cropped length and go from a fitted elastic and zippered waist into a flared and flowing leg that dresses up the outfit for a variety of occasions, including weddings and parties. All you need is some nice jewelry and a killer pair of shoes and you can dance the night away.

Maybe the best part is that there are 10 colors to choose from, including everything from basic black and navy blue to more seasonal colors such as lake blue, pink, white and light khaki.

More than 240 Amazon customers have reviewed this outfit, with many praising its versatility and travel-friendly design. For one, Amazon user Alexey N. gave it a five-star review and shared a photo of her wearing the outfit while on vacation.

“Great color, very light and stylish,” she wrote. “We went cruising and a lot of people were looking at me when I was wearing this outfit. I am IN LOVE!”

Another Amazon customer and traveler, J. Avila, gave it another perfect review, praising its durability and comfort during her trip.

“I love this outfit,” she said in her review. “I bought it for our upcoming travel to Sri Lanka, where the weather would be hot. This traveled well, and it was so comfortable! I’ve since taken it with me to Cancun and plan to wear it often during hot days. It’s classy and can be dressed up or down.”

The Roylamp two-piece summer jumpsuit lists for $32.99 but was on sale for $28.04 at publication time. It comes in five sizes, ranging from XS (0-2) through XL (16), and the price appears to be the same regardless of what size or color you order.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.