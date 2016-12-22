Weather Whys: Are we headed for a rare December severe weather set up?

Brett Anthony
8:31 PM, Dec 20, 2016
9:04 PM, Dec 21, 2016

We are pretty confident we will have t-storms but will they be severe? Its an odd set up for December.

KJRH

TULSA - Last December we had a tornado warning in Green Country.

It was Dec. 26 in Latimer County. While that severe-warned cell did NOT produce a tornado, it's a reminder that even in December we can have severe weather set-ups. 

We are watching carefully to see if one materializes this weekend. But it's not a sure thing and I show you why in this edition of Weather Whys. Watch the video above for my analysis.

MORE WEATHER WHYS HERE

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top