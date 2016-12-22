Weather Whys: Are we headed for a rare December severe weather set up?

TULSA - Last December we had a tornado warning in Green Country.

It was Dec. 26 in Latimer County. While that severe-warned cell did NOT produce a tornado, it's a reminder that even in December we can have severe weather set-ups.

We are watching carefully to see if one materializes this weekend. But it's not a sure thing and I show you why in this edition of Weather Whys. Watch the video above for my analysis.

