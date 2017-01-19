OU's Parrish Cobb arrested for aggravated robbery in Texas

5:59 PM, Jan 18, 2017
44 mins ago

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 02: The Oklahoma Sooners are introduced prior to playing the Auburn Tigers during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Jonathan Bachman
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Oklahoma Sooners running onto the field during the 2016 football season

Brett Deering
Image copyright 2016 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WACO, Texas (AP) -- Police say an Oklahoma football player has turned himself in after authorities issued an arrest warrant for aggravated robbery in his Texas hometown of Waco.

Waco police Sgt. Patrick Swanton says 19-year-old Parrish Cobb was arrested Tuesday night. He was being held Wednesday at the McLennan County jail on three counts of aggravated robbery.

Police say an armed man robbed a pedestrian of his wallet on Jan. 10. Baylor police and authorities in nearby Bellmead also had sought Cobb in connection to armed robberies they were investigating.

Cobb's attorney, John Lewis, told the Waco Tribune-Herald that, ''We look forward to addressing these allegations at the appropriate time.''

Oklahoma has suspended Cobb, a freshman cornerback who starred at La Vega High School in Waco. Cobb originally signed with Baylor but was released from his letter of intent after former coach Art Briles was fired in May.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top