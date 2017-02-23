Fire Weather Warning issued February 23 at 4:00PM CST expiring February 23 at 7:00PM CST in effect for: Choctaw, Creek, Haskell, Latimer, McIntosh, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Tulsa, Washington
Oklahoma City Thunder acquire Gibson, McDermott in trade with Chicago Bulls
3:29 PM, Feb 23, 2017
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The Oklahoma City Thunder have added some help for Russell Westbrook acquiring Chicago Bulls forwards Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott just before the NBA trade deadline.
Mark Bartelstein, the agent for Gibson and McDermott, confirmed the deal in an email to The Associated Press on Thursday. He said the Thunder sent Cameron Payne, Joffrey Lauvergne and Anthony Morrow to Chicago. The Bulls also will send a 2018 second-round pick to the Thunder.
Gibson adds the athleticism and experience to the front line that the Thunder lost when they traded Serge Ibaka in last year's draft. McDermott improves the Thunder's shaky outside shooting.
Payne was a promising backup to Westbrook but had missed much of the season with a foot injury. Morrow, primarily a 3-point shooter, lost playing time to rookie Alex Abrines this season.