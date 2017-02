TULSA, Okla. - TULSA, Okla. -- Police are looking for a car after an armed robbery at an East Tulsa school.

Officers say two men were playing basketball outside Cooper Elementary School courts around 11 Thursday night.

The victims say two men, armed with a handgun, approached them and forced them to lie on the ground.

Then, police say the suspects took the victims' wallets, car keys and drove off in the victim's car.

Investigators are searching for a 2004 red Pontiac Grand Am with a gray fender and a Cherokee tag.

If you recognize the car's description, please contact the Tulsa Police Department.