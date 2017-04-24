Tulsa Police search for McDonald's robbery suspect

Police are searching for a man who robbed a Tulsa McDonald's Monday morning.

The robbery happened just before 6:00 a.m. at the fast food restaurant at Pine and Peoria.

Police say the manager had the safe open and was counting money when suspect came in through the back door, took cash and drove off in a white car with tinted windows.

No one was hurt.

