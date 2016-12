Tulsa International Airport has already seen the worst of this year's holiday travel

TULSA - Triple A (AAA) says 1.5 million more people are traveling for the holidays this year than last year, and many Oklahomans are headed to their final destinations Friday.

Friday afternoon Tulsa International Airport had lulls of a handful of people checking into flights, but nothing changing anyone's travel plans.

A United employee told Two Works For You the major rush was this morning around 5 a.m. Other than that, he says travel through TIA should be smooth sailing the rest of the year.

AAA says 6 million Americans will fly to their holiday destinations, but the ones flying through Tulsa didn't seem to have an issue.

In fact, AAA says more people will drive than fly at a whopping roughly 90 million people driving to their destinations.

