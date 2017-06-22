Woman is Tulsa's 42nd homicide victim of 2017

Tulsa--

Officers are investigating the city's latest homicide.

Police responded to the scene on East 2nd Street near Admiral and Memorial around 1:20 Thursday morning.

Upon arrival, they found a woman dead inside a car. They say she'd been shot multiple times.

Homicide detectives believe she had been in a domestic dispute with her partner, and that the pair were breaking up at the time. Officers say the couple have two children together. They say the children were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but weren't hurt.

Tulsa police called in a helicopter to help search for the man, but their search was unsuccessful.

This is Tulsa's 42nd homicide of 2017.

