Three female Tulsa students accuse male second grade teacher of touching them inappropriately

TULSA - The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a Tulsa Public School's teacher after three female students accused him of touching them inappropriately.

“That’s a major concern that that kind of person would be hired in a school system," said Tulsa Public Schools Parent Jenniffer Callaway.

Police say the three students are between 7-10 years old, and the incident happened in a classroom with other students last week.

Parents received a letter from the district this week saying in this case the teacher could be on administrative leave, but didn't confirm whether he was or not.

The district sent Two Works for You this statement:

"There is nothing more important than keeping our students safe in our schools. When a parent approaches a teacher or school leader with a safety concern, we respond immediately to ensure that our kids are learning in the safest environment possible. If that parent concern involves a Tulsa Public Schools staff member, we do have protocols to prioritize student safety. This can include staff members being placed on administrative leave while matters are fully investigated. Staff members do not return to interactions with students until investigations have been completed. All personnel matters are confidential, but we want our parents and community members to know that while academic success is at the core of our work, the safety of our students rises above anything else. We encourage parents who have questions or concerns about safety at any school to talk with their child’s school leaders."

The district's letter to parents didn't confirm the teacher was on leave, but said when a staff member is being investigated it's possible they could be until the conclusion of the investigation.

The Tulsa Council of PTA's sent Two Works for You this statement:

"Because this is an investigation, I cannot comment on this specific matter, however, I can tell you that Tulsa PTA Council and its local units work hand in hand with on-site administrators and district personal to make certain school is a safe place for each student."

According to police, the district is conducting its own administrative investigation.

However, the Tulsa Police Department plans to have its investigation on the DA's desk by Friday evening.

They say he could face charges for sexual battery or molestation of a minor if the DA decides to press charges.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: