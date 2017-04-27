Thousands without power in Tulsa and Broken Arrow

Fair
HI: 68°
LO: 58°
TULSA, Okla. -- Almost 10,000 are without power Thursday morning.
PSO is reporting the outages in East Tulsa and Broken Arrow.
Crews are working to get power back on for residents.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.
Follow us on Twitter:
Like us on Facebook: