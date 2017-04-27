Thousands without power in Tulsa and Broken Arrow

Dense Fog Advisory issued April 27 at 5:38AM CDT expiring April 27 at 9:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Ottawa, Sequoyah

Flash Flood Watch issued April 27 at 3:40AM CDT expiring April 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner

Areal Flood Watch issued April 27 at 3:24AM CDT expiring April 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Atoka, Cleveland, Coal, Garvin, Hughes, Johnston, Lincoln, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole

Flood Advisory issued April 26 at 8:26PM CDT expiring May 1 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Muskogee

Flood Warning issued April 26 at 8:23PM CDT expiring April 29 at 2:48AM CDT in effect for: Cherokee

Flood Warning issued April 26 at 8:23PM CDT expiring April 28 at 7:49AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Delaware

Flood Warning issued April 26 at 8:23PM CDT expiring April 28 at 1:14AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Delaware

Flood Warning issued April 26 at 8:23PM CDT expiring April 27 at 7:15PM CDT in effect for: Rogers, Tulsa

Flood Warning issued April 26 at 8:10PM CDT expiring April 27 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Ottawa

Flood Warning issued April 26 at 8:28AM CDT expiring April 28 at 2:42AM CDT in effect for: Ottawa