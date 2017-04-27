The Gatesway Balloon Festival returns to Broken Arrow after years of being hosted in Claremore

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- Tim Tipton said the Chisholm Trail South Event Park is the perfect location to fly his model airplanes. He also said it'll be a great location for the Gatesway Balloon Festival.

"I think it's wonderful and this is a great facility to do it," said Tipton.

Organizers said the Balloon Festival originated in Broken Arrow, but has been held in Claremore the past eight years. They said moving the festival back to Broken Arrow will give the city's economy a boost.

"Bringing 40,000 people to a location for a weekend and having the economic value that it's going to bring to the city, it's going to be great," Gatesway Foundation CEO Jim Pacula.

Organizers said this year's event will be even bigger than years past, with roughly 35 balloons, a carnival and car show.

"We have more space here to use, much more parking," said Pacula.

Tipton said he's looking forward to taking his family to the Balloon festival at this favorite park.

"This would be a place to bring my grandkids, they would love to see that," said Tipton.

The Balloon Festival is set for September 15th through the 17th. All of the proceeds will benefit people with disabilities.

