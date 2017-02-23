Top 3 gadgets for music lovers of 2017

If you've ever wanted to learn an instrument, but thought it would be too time consuming, hard or expensive to learn then this is the story for you. There are new products that will teach you those skills without having to pay a tutor. Donna Ruko has the top three you should check out.

1. The ONE Smart Piano

This piano is so smart that it teaches you without sheet music. You just need and iPad and it shows you what notes to hit. Their app has thousands of songs and games to choose from to make learning fun. There's even a grand piano version with 88 keys and foot pedals. Pick one up for around $300.

2. Jamstik

This is a smart instrument that wants to turn you into a guitar hero and is iOS and Android compatible. Just download the app, plug it in and start strumming. A combo of instructional videos and games will have you picking it up in no time. Pick one up for around $300.

3. Popsical Karaoke

This is a palm sized karaoke machine that you won’t have to spend a fortune on. Just plug it into your TV, download the app and cue up a song. The wireless mic and Popsical pipes your voice through your television. You can preorder one for around $400 and they should start shipping in April.

