TCSO: Tulsa mother in jail after driving intoxicated with two young kids in the car

TULSA - A Tulsa mother is behind bars after the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said she put herself and her two children in harm's way.

“In terms of DUI stops these are the ones that really matter," said Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Casey Roebuck.

Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday 28-year-old Shamika Byrd was driving her car on the 4200 block of MLK Boulevard when she saw police lights.

The incident report says a deputy noticed a defective light, when he realized something else.

“She’s slurring her words, her eyes are watering so those are tell-tale signs the driver’s intoxicated.”

While speaking with her, the deputy noticed her blood-shot eyes, blurred speech and slow reflexes.

“But even more concerning is that her 4- and 6-year old children are in the back of the car when we make this traffic stop.”

The deputy asked her to get out of the car.

“When she exits the vehicle she’s unsteady on her feet, there’s a lot of other signs she’s intoxicated.”

However, the breathalyzer results were low, telling the deputy she was likely on drugs.

She admitted to drinking a "very green pop" that "tasted like cough syrup."

The report indicating she failed sobriety tests.

The sheriff's office said it's glad they caught her when they did.

“A lot of times with intoxicated drivers you’ll have a lot of head-on collisions and those are the ones that are tough for anybody to survive.”

She's now behind bars, and her children safe with a family-friend.

The sheriff's office said Byrd had a previous DUI and four City of Tulsa warrants.

She now faces a slew of charges including two counts of child endangerment and driving under the influence

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: