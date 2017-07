The U.S. Geological Survey says a 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook Oklahoma early Friday morning.

The earthquake occurred at 8:47 a.m. and was centered near Stroud, Oklahoma.

Prelim 4.2 earthquake about 38 miles WSW of Sand Springs. Occurred at 8:47am. #OKQuake pic.twitter.com/u0D0P2km3I — Brandon Wholey (@BrandonWholey) July 14, 2017

