The Pioneer Woman wrote a heartfelt post that dog-lovers worldwide hope to never type.

Ree Drummond said goodbye to her family's pet, Charlie, on Sunday, and she wrote about the Basset Hound and his affect on the family in a post that many can relate to.

According to Drummond, Charlie was diagnosed with lymphoma more than a year ago, but treatment helped him live a normal life after the lymphoma went into remission.

He recently became sick again, and Drummond wrote about the struggle to know when the right time may be to put down your pet.

She said they made the decision to do it Sunday after church in the comfort of their home.

Her post included multiple pictures of Charlie on the family farm including riding in trucks, playing on hay bales, getting a bath and his favorite thing, taking a nap.

Read Drummond's post here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: