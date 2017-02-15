Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin lifts burn ban previously issued for 53 counties

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Governor Mary Fallin Wednesday signed an executive order removing the burn ban previously issued for 53 Oklahoma counties.

The burn ban was lifted due to significant rainfall that moved across the state, according to a press release.

Fallin issued the burn ban Friday, but significant rain moved across the state Monday and Tuesday.

Fallin removed the ban at the recommendation of the Oklahoma Forestry Services.

According to the press release, the removal of the burn ban has no effect on county bans that were already in place.

