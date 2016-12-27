Several Park Hill residents are without running water, Stick Ross Mountain Water to fix issue

PARK HILL, Okla. -- Several Park Hill residents are without running water.



“Low pressure was okay we could get by, but now that we’re completely out it’s really hard on us,” said Resident Tyler Williams.



For the past couple of days, Tyler Williams and his pregnant wife have been without running water at their Park Hill home.



“It’s been a struggle doing laundry, taking that to relatives house. Shower, took the boy to a local gym we’re a member of to shower a couple days ago,” said Williams.

The Williams’ are one of 1,300 customers who get their water from the Stick Ross Mountain Water Company. Stick Ross officials said right now many of their customers have low water pressure., and 20 homes are currently without water. Forcing residents to find their water somewhere else.



“Right now we go down to the river to get water just to flush the toilets,” said resident Connie Fuller.



According to Stick Ross, last weeks cold snap caused water lines and meters to bust. However, some residents blame changes in management, for it taking so long to restore the water.



“They had a new manager and he’d been there 2 weeks and he was struggling, he couldn’t find any of the other valves and my husband spent 3 days with him trying to find valves,” said Fuller.



Williams said now he’s considering installing a new well at his home. Especially since it’s unclear when stick ross can have his water back on.

“That’s probably the most frustrating thing is lack of communication. We don’t know what’s going on what they’re gong to do, plan of attack,” said Williams.



Stick Ross officials said crews are actively working to restore the water, but it could take a few more days for the water the water pressures to come back up.



