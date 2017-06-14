Sand Springs kids say they were almost kidnapped, and want their experience to be a lesson

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. - A Sand Springs man filed a police report with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office after his kids came home from playing outside saying a man tried to take them.

The man wishes to keep his and his children's names anonymous.

The kids told 2 Works for You they were playing at a creek near their homes on Saturday.

They dropped their bikes on the road while one of them fished.

Then, a strange man made his presence known.

“The guy came up to the bridge, hollered, then walked back to his truck and started loading up bikes," said his 11-year-old son.

One of the girls saying she heard the man yell "hey" to them.

“They drove up to the end of this dead end, turned around and came back," dad said.

Dad said he knew the guy didn't just want to steal bikes because he would've just driven off with them instead of waiting for the kids to come up to his car.

“He got out of the truck and I was like I thought you were going to steal them? And he was like no no no I would never," the boy said.

One of the girls saying she heard him tell the boy to get into his truck.

“Strangers should never ask strange kids to get in a vehicle with them, that’s just a line people shouldn’t cross," dad said.

2 Works for You asked the boy why he didn't get in the car, he said he was afraid the guy could've taken him somewhere.

The man eventually unloaded the bikes and drove off.

But two of the girls got vital information.

"Whenever he was driving off I went behind the truck and just looked at it."

They were able to get his license plate and a good description of his face.

They say when it comes to strangers, their parents and teachers taught them well.

The rules are simple and clear.

"Keep aware of your surroundings, and don't do what they have told you."

Dad filed a police report saying the incident rattled him, and he's lost sleep over it.

“I replay in my mind what could’ve happened to no end and that’s where I just hug the kids and tell them I love them, and I’m extremely excited they did the right thing," he said.

He hopes the incident will remind parents to talk to their kids about what to do when a stranger approaches them.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's office said it is investigating the incident in an effort to figure out if a crime was committed.

It located the home of the man the truck belongs to, but haven't named any suspects.

