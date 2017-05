TULSA - Police are investigating a possible fatal wreck after several agencies were involved in a chase early Wednesday morning.

Officials say the head-on collision occurred in the northbound lanes of Highway 75, just north of Pine.

According to police, the suspect crashed through a perimeter gate at the Tulsa International Airport and was able to make it onto a runway.

Airport officials say the runway is not used for commercial flights and that no flights were affected.

Officers on scene say the suspect took off on foot after the wreck.

BREAKING: TPD searching for the suspect, no good description, K9s helping with search. Police cars spread out near N Lewis Ave @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/X2MNuwb8l3 — Gitzel Puente (@gitzelpuenteTV) May 24, 2017

UPDATE: The search for suspect is about a mile from the head-on collision on Hwy 75. We have a crew there @NewsGuy96 #Tulsa @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/ZFqq8UHjkM — Gitzel Puente (@gitzelpuenteTV) May 24, 2017

2 Works for You has a crew on scene and will continue to keep you updated as soon as we have more information.

