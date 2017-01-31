Oklahoma lawmakers speak out on President Donald Trump's immigration ban

Senator James Lankford led the discussion among Oklahoma Lawmakers Monday regarding President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

Lankford says though he agrees we have a responsibility to secure the homeland and reminds people this is just a 90-day pause.

Lankford also noted that the order is not ban on Muslims or a change in immigration policy.

"However, this executive action has some unintended consequences that were not well thought out. I encourage the President's staff to evaluate American policy with an eye on both security and compassion for the refugees fleeing the terrors of war and persecution," said Lankford.

Lankford went on to encourage the administration to work with those who hold legal visas.

Congressman Markwayne Mullin also spoke out Monday saying, "First and foremost, we have a duty to protect our U.S. citizens and this great country. Until we can do that with certainty, a lawful pause, much like President Obama's pause of Iraqis in 2011, allows for a thoughtful review of our vetting process to ensure those determined to bring harm to our country are identified. This executive order isn't intended to keep people out, it's intended to keep people safe."

