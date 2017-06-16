Pastor's body found burned outside First Missionary Baptist Church in Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. -- Police are investigating after a pastor’s body was found burned behind a church in Chickasha Friday morning.

According to KFOR, officers were called to a possible fatality at the First Missionary Baptist Church Friday.

After arriving, police discovered the body of 55-year-old Michael Dean Walworth.

At this time authorities say it’s unclear how the fire was set or the exact cause of Walworth’s death.

