Parents arrested after kids found wandering outside without shoes or coats in cold weather

Brian Miller
9:16 PM, Jan 3, 2017
TULSA—Two Tulsa parents are facing charges for allegedly falling asleep while their kids ran around outside without coats or shoes.

The temperature was in the mid to upper 30’s when the kids were spotted by a neighbor who called 911. The children were a 3-year-old-girl and a 4-year-old boy.

Investigators say Matthew and Stormee Brown were sleeping while surrounded by drug paraphernalia..

Deputies say the couple was likely using methamphetamine. They are now facing child neglect and drug charges. 

