Okmulgee Police are offering a reward for information on murder of Kimberly Lyons-Anderson

OKMULGEE, Okla. - The Okmulgee Police Department announced Thursday morning it's offering a $5,000 reward for information on the murder of Kimberly Lyons-Anderson.

According to police Lyons-Anderson was shot and killed the day after Christmas last year while standing outside of a party. OPD said they still don't have any suspects.

The department said she was shot one time in the chest, but the bullet found in her body after an autopsy doesn't match casings recovered from the scene.

OPD said it's conducted more than 50 interviews with people who were there, but still don't have any leads.

They ask anyone with information to call police at (918) 756-3511.

