Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame to Induct Hanson at Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival

Not only will Hanson be celebrating 25 years of playing music together locally, nationally and globally, another milestone will be added to the roster at this year’s Hop Jam in Tulsa, an induction into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. The induction will take place on-stage prior to the band’s performance before a crowd of their hometown fans on Sunday, May 21.

Jim Blair, Executive Director for the OMHOF will present brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac with their award after a tributary video bio is shown to the audience. Blair says, “We’ve been wanting to get these guys inducted for sometime now, and we thought how fitting it would be to happen on the band’s 25th anniversary as well as the Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival established by HANSON in 2014.”

Founded in 1992 at ages, 11, nine and six, the brothers spent the first five years building a fan base in their hometown of Tulsa. Influenced by 1950’s and 60’s music, the band cites some of their inspiration coming from greats, Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, The Beatles, Elvis, Little Richard and Chuck Berry which contributed greatly in developing their signature sound which incorporated strong melodies and song craft as well as a reverence for their musical forefathers.

In 1997 Hanson soared to popularity internationally with their smash hit single “Mmmbop” from the album Middle of Nowhere that earned the band multiple Grammy nominations. Since that time HANSON has had over 40 Top-40 singles, and have released five more albums, selling over 16 million albums to date.

In 2013, the group diversified its brand with the founding of their Hanson Brothers Beer Company and in 2014 established the Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival in Tulsa, which brings artists and brewers from all over the world to one of the country’s leading Craft Beer and Music Festivals.

The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame Hanson induction at the fourth-annual Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival Sunday, May 21 in the Brady Arts District.

Click here to buy tickets.

