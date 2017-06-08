Oklahoma Department of Human Services looking to churches to help foster children

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services is looking for creative ways to find more foster families.

DHS has partnered with local churches to help children in the foster care system, according to KFOR.

And the need is great. There are nearly 10,000 children in the state’s system, but only 4,500 foster homes.

DHS is working with several churches on something called a care portal. The portal allows people interested in helping to donate things like bus passes and beds for kids in need.

For more information on the care portal, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: