OHP: Several injured in oil field explosion in Pittsburg County, Oklahoma Thursday

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. -- Several people have reportedly been injured after an oil field explosion in Pittsburg County, reports the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The oil well site is three to four miles west of Quinton and State Highway 31.

State Highway 31 will be closed at Holt Road west of Blocker due to the explosion, according to OHP.

Pittsburg County: SH31, 4 West of Quinton @ Holt Road has been closed......DJP — Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) February 16, 2017

2 Works for You will continue to keep you updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: