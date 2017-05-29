OHP: Drunk driver hits woman and child - TULSA, OKLA-- According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, sometime before 6 pm Sunday, A woman and her daughter and other family members, crossed the street to take a family photo near the Chandler Park sign. They said that’s when a man in a ford truck came speeding down the hill, lost control and hit the mother and one of her young daughters. Troopers said they believed the driver had been drinking, and arrested him for Driving Under the Influence after he completed a field test. Investigators said there was a woman in the truck with the driver, however they said she is being released. Troopers want to remind everyone how important it is to never drink and drive.





“You don’t need to drive period if you’ve been consuming any intoxicating beverages it’s just so irresponsible,” said Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lt. Vern Wilson.





Troopers said the woman and her daughter are both in critical condition and are being treated for their injuries at the hospital.

