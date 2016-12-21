Norman police release video of Mixon interrogation; Mixon to police: 'It felt like a dude hit me'

NORMAN, Okla. --New video has surfaced in which Joe Mixon told Norman Police it "felt like a dude hit me" three days after the July 25th incident with Amelia Molitor.

During his interrogation, Mixon says the incident started outside the restaurant with teammates Mark Andrews and Dave Smith.

Mixon told police smoke was blown in the players' face by Molitor and words were exchanged.

Molitor walked in, saying she was afraid of being jumped by the players, Mixon allegedly tried to tell her that wasn't going to happen.

Mixon says a racial slur was uttered by Molitor's male friend, but not Molitor. Mixon admits he used a homophobic word towards what Mixon called the dude.

Mixon then described his version of the physical altercation that followed saying, "I was so shocked because she hit me so hard, it felt really like a dude hit me, and my face started ringing."

Under a plea deal, Mixon was given one year probation. The team suspended Mixon for one year, and stands by their punishment.

