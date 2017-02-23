YouTube stream of giraffe giving birth back up after complaints of nudity
1:19 PM, Feb 23, 2017
A YouTube feed of a giraffe giving birth was temporarily removed Wednesday evening from the online video service after complaints that the stream contained nudity and sexually explicit material.
According to a zoo spokesperson, more than 20 million viewers have tuned in so far to watch April the giraffe give birth at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. But for a few hours, the stream went offline.
"There are a handful of extremist and animal-rights activists that may not agree with that, and that's okay, but have unfortunately reported our YouTube cam as sexually explicit and nude content that has made for its removal," a zoo spokesperson said. "What that has done is pulled an educational tool from tens of millions of individuals."