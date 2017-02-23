Would you try White Castle's new crab cake slider?

When you think of fast food, crab cakes might not be the first menu item that comes to mind. But with Lent upcoming, White Castle has unveiled a seafood crab cake slider at its locations.

The crab cake sliders are an alternative to White Castle's famous cheeseburger sliders for those giving up red meat during Lent.

According to White Castle, the seafood crab cake slider is simply topped with a zesty creole sauce on a dinner roll.

In addition to the crab cake sandwich, White Castle also unveiled Shrimp Nibblers as a limited-time only menu item. White Castle began serving the two items on Feb. 17, and will continue serving the products through lent.

"Today we are proud to continue leading the industry by being the first to offer a seafood crab cake sandwich at all restaurants. The bold and unique flavors of our limited-time Seafood Crab Cake Sliders are joined by the Craver favorite, Shrimp Nibblers," said Jamie Richardson, vice president of White Castle. "Many of our Cravers seek a dining experience with quality, affordable and convenient seafood menu items."

The early response to the crab cake sandwich on social media has been mostly positive.

"This was delicious and full of flavor - not just the sauce," Mike Pawinski wrote on the company's Facebook page. "Not a hockey puck crab cake like I expected. Good job, White Castle."

"Love this new crab cake slider. Crunchy and delish. My new fave," wrote Patti Giambra Cerbo.

The majority of White Castle locations are in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.