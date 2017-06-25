Video captures teen falling from ride at Six Flags

Video captured at Six Flags Great Escape in Lake George, New York on Saturday shows a teenage girl, who was dangling from a car 25 feet above the ground, falling from the ride into the arms of bystanders below.

According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on the amusement park's Sky Ride.

Girl falling from ride at 6 Flags Great Escape and they have NO means to rescue them. Thanks to the guys who banded together to catch her and the guy who climbed the tree to move the branches out of the way. Posted by Loren Lent on Saturday, June 24, 2017

The Sherriff’s Office said that the 14-year-old girl, who is from Greenwood, Delaware, was not seriously injured during Saturday's incident. She was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. A 47-year-old involved in helping to catch the teenager suffered from a back injury, and was treated at a hospital.

The Sheriff's department assisted the amusement park in inspecting the ride and the car the teen was riding in. According to the Sherriff's department, everything was in proper working order and all safety equipment was intact and operational at the time of the incident.

"The ride is very slow-moving, gondola-style attraction that spans several hundred feet across the park, and had been brought to a stop by the operator after having received a radio transmission from park staff on the ground that a rider was in distress," the Warren County Sherriff’s Office said in a statement. "The victim fell from the car striking a tree before landing in a crowd of park guests and employees that had gathered underneath the car in an attempt to catch the victim before she hit the ground."

