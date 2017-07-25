Texas school district passes measure to reinstate corporal punishment

Heat Advisory issued July 25 at 3:25PM CDT expiring July 26 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: McCurtain
Heat Advisory issued July 25 at 3:18PM CDT expiring July 26 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Canadian, Cleveland, Garfield, Grady, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Seminole
Heat Advisory issued July 25 at 3:18PM CDT expiring July 26 at 6:00AM CDT in effect for: Canadian, Cleveland, Garfield, Grady, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Seminole
Heat Advisory issued July 25 at 3:07PM CDT expiring July 26 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Delaware, Ottawa
Heat Advisory issued July 25 at 3:07PM CDT expiring July 26 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Heat Advisory issued July 25 at 3:07PM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah
Heat Advisory issued July 25 at 2:44AM CDT expiring July 26 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Heat Advisory issued July 25 at 2:42AM CDT expiring July 26 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Atoka, Bryan, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Marshall, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens
Heat Advisory issued July 25 at 2:42AM CDT expiring July 25 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Atoka, Bryan, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Marshall, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens
A school district in Texas has approved a measure that reinstates corporal punishment as a disciplinary measure.
According to CBS News, the Three Rivers Independent School District, located 75 miles outside of San Antonio, approved the measure last week.
The district joins 26 other school districts that now allow paddling.
According to KHOU-TV, corporal punishment would only be administered upon parental approval. Paddling would be administered by either a campus behavioral coordinator or the principal.
Students would receive one paddling for breaking a classroom rule.
"We think that corporal punishment should be a family decision, not a school decision," superintendent Sheryl Moore told CBS. "We will provide the parent with all the information necessary regarding the situation so they can decide whether they think that's appropriate. But that's not something the school district wants to be involved in."
Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.