Texas hospital evacuated after shots fired report

Ben Taub Hospital in Houston was evacuated Tuesday afternoon amid reports that gunshots were fired within the hospital, KTRK-TV reports.

The incident took place at 2 p.m. local time. Local TV showed patients being helped out of the hospital. KTRK-TV also showed one person being led away from the hospital in handcuffs, but it is unclear whether the arrest was in connection to the shots fired report.

Houston Police have confirmed that a SWAT Team has entered the hospital to look for a possible shooter, although police has not confirmed the shots fired report.

As of 2:40 p.m. local time, Houston Police said there have not been any confirmed injuries, and law enforcement is continuing to sweep the hospital.