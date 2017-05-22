Police respond to 'serious incident' at English arena where Ariana Grande was performing

Greater Manchester Police in England confirmed that there have been multiple fatalities from a possible explosion at Manchester Arena Monday evening as reports of 'loud bangs' were circulated on social media.
According to Greater Manchester Police, law enforcement was responding to a "serious incident" at the arena, late Monday evening.
American pop singer Ariana Grande was performing at the arena on Monday when the incident took place.
Sky News reported that police are responding to a possible explosion near the arena. The BBC reported that two loud bangs were reported as explosions.
"(I) just heard a huge bang from my bed, came out to the front of my apartments (we're on the top floor so have perfect view) and everyone was running away in big crowds," Suzy Mitchell told Sky News.
Videos posted from inside the concert showed fans running for cover.