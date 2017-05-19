Florida teacher accused of having sex with student

Flood Warning issued May 19 at 9:01AM CDT expiring May 19 at 5:01PM CDT in effect for: Muskogee
Flood Warning issued May 19 at 8:56AM CDT expiring May 23 at 11:24PM CDT in effect for: Ottawa
Flood Warning issued May 19 at 8:56AM CDT expiring May 22 at 7:32AM CDT in effect for: Washington
Flood Warning issued May 19 at 8:56AM CDT expiring May 23 at 1:51PM CDT in effect for: Rogers, Tulsa
Flood Warning issued May 19 at 8:46AM CDT expiring May 22 at 7:40AM CDT in effect for: Tulsa
Flood Warning issued May 19 at 8:46AM CDT expiring May 21 at 10:23PM CDT in effect for: Osage, Tulsa
Flood Warning issued May 19 at 8:46AM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:35AM CDT in effect for: Osage
Flash Flood Watch issued May 19 at 3:21AM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, Delaware, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Flash Flood Watch issued May 19 at 3:21AM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, Pittsburg, Sequoyah
Flash Flood Watch issued May 18 at 1:13PM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, Delaware, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Police have arrested a 35-year-old Florida teacher who's accused of having sex with a student.
Tiffany Michelle Geliga faces 2 counts of sex assault by persons 24 years or older on a victim 16 or 17 years old.
Police said they began investigating after school administrators at Port St. Lucie High School told a school resource officer that they had spoken to a 17-year-old student who told them he had relations with Geliga.
In late April 2017 or early May 2017, the teenager alleges he met Geliga off campus and had sex in Geliga's car on two separate occasions.
Police said they conducted a controlled call between the teacher and teenager which confirmed that the pair had sexual relations.
Geliga was arrested and booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.