Florida teacher accused of having sex with student

WPTV Webteam
9:56 AM, May 19, 2017
A Port St. Lucie High School chemistry teacher is accused of having sex with one her students.

Tiffany Michelle Geliga

Police have arrested a 35-year-old Florida teacher who's accused of having sex with a student.

Tiffany Michelle Geliga faces  2 counts of sex assault by persons 24 years or older on a victim 16 or 17 years old.  

Police said they began investigating after school administrators at Port St. Lucie High School told a school resource officer that they had spoken to a 17-year-old student who told them he had relations with Geliga.

In late April 2017 or early May 2017, the teenager alleges he met Geliga off campus and had sex in Geliga's car on two separate occasions.  

Police said they conducted a controlled call between the teacher and teenager which confirmed that the pair had sexual relations.

Geliga was arrested and booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.

 

