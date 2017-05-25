Police catch pigeon wearing 'backpack' full of ketamine pills in apparent drug-smuggling attempt

Bird had nearly 200 tablets attached to its back

Clint Davis
8:42 PM, May 24, 2017
1 hour ago

Pigeons are shown on April 13, 2013 in Beijing, China.

Feng Li
Image copyright 2013 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A drug-smuggling pigeon was caught by customs officials in Kuwait wearing what's been described as a "backpack" full of ketamine pills, according to reports.

The bird was apparently being used as an agent to bring the anaesthetic tablets — which are commonly used as recreational drugs — into the country illegally.

The bizarre story was first reported by Kuwait's al-Rai newspaper, which, according to the BBC, wrote that the pigeon had a pocket of fabric attached to its back which was filled with 178 ketamine pills.

BBC reported that Kuwaiti police were aware that birds were being used to smuggle drugs but this was the first time they'd caught one.

Click here to see photos of the bird wearing its "backpack."

According to the Arab news service Al Arabiya, investigators had been tracking the pigeon, which was caught flying from Iraq.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top