Police catch pigeon wearing 'backpack' full of ketamine pills in apparent drug-smuggling attempt

A drug-smuggling pigeon was caught by customs officials in Kuwait wearing what's been described as a "backpack" full of ketamine pills, according to reports.

The bird was apparently being used as an agent to bring the anaesthetic tablets — which are commonly used as recreational drugs — into the country illegally.

The bizarre story was first reported by Kuwait's al-Rai newspaper, which, according to the BBC, wrote that the pigeon had a pocket of fabric attached to its back which was filled with 178 ketamine pills.

BBC reported that Kuwaiti police were aware that birds were being used to smuggle drugs but this was the first time they'd caught one.

Click here to see photos of the bird wearing its "backpack."

According to the Arab news service Al Arabiya, investigators had been tracking the pigeon, which was caught flying from Iraq.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.