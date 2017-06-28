Paddington bear creator Michael Bond dies at 91

Associated Press
7:18 AM, Jun 28, 2017

Padding bear creator Michael Bond is shown, along with an inset of his signature literary creation.

Copyright Getty Images

LONDON (AP) — Publisher HarperCollins says Michael Bond, creator of globe-trotting teddy Paddington bear, has died aged 91.

The publisher says Bond died Tuesday at his home after a short illness.

Ann-Janine Murtagh, executive publisher of HarperCollins Children's Books, said the duffel-coated, Wellington boot-wearing bear "touched my own heart as a child and will live on in the hearts of future generations."

The marmalade-loving bear who traveled from "Darkest Peru" to London's Paddington station first appeared in "A Bear Called Paddington" in 1958. He went on to star in some 20 books and a feature film.

The books have sold some 35 million copies worldwide.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top