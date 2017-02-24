Michael Moore endorses Ellison for DNC chair: Party needs 'fresh blood'

CNN
12:55 AM, Feb 24, 2017

In this May 16, 2016 file photo, Michael Moore attends the 20th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Moore premiered a surprise film about the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. "Michael Moore in TrumpLand" features a one-man stage show of Moore discussing the race. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Andy Kropa
Copyright Associated Press
(CNN) -- As the race for the Democratic national chair comes down to the wire, filmmaker Michael Moore said Thursday the Democratic Party needs "fresh blood," new people like Minnesota congressman Keith Ellison.
 
"The Democrats have a real chance to change things," Moore told CNN's Don Lemon on "CNN Tonight." "The old guard, God bless them, they've got to go. We need Keith Ellison as the DNC chair."
 
Moore, who endorsed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders during the Democratic primary, but then switched his support to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said to "just do what the old guard wants" would send a negative message to young voters.
 
Moore went on to lay out why he believes Ellison is the best suited to lead the DNC.
 
"He's from the Midwest," Moore said. "Before he was a congressman in Minnesota, he helped turn Minnesota from what was then a red state into a blue state. He did political neighborhood organizing in the state of Minnesota. We need an organizer who is going to bring people out and turn this party around."
 
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.