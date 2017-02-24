Michael Moore endorses Ellison for DNC chair: Party needs 'fresh blood'

(CNN) -- As the race for the Democratic national chair comes down to the wire, filmmaker Michael Moore said Thursday the Democratic Party needs "fresh blood," new people like Minnesota congressman Keith Ellison.

"The Democrats have a real chance to change things," Moore told CNN's Don Lemon on "CNN Tonight." "The old guard, God bless them, they've got to go. We need Keith Ellison as the DNC chair."

Moore, who endorsed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders during the Democratic primary, but then switched his support to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said to "just do what the old guard wants" would send a negative message to young voters.

Moore went on to lay out why he believes Ellison is the best suited to lead the DNC.

"He's from the Midwest," Moore said. "Before he was a congressman in Minnesota, he helped turn Minnesota from what was then a red state into a blue state. He did political neighborhood organizing in the state of Minnesota. We need an organizer who is going to bring people out and turn this party around."

