MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Police have evacuated a large shopping center in Manchester, England.

Police also said officials arrested a man at the Arndale shopping center in central Manchester — but that the arrest is not believed to be connected to Monday night's attack.

July McKenzie, who was shopping when the Arndale shopping center, said: "We were just in the shop and could hear people screaming and security guards telling everybody to get out."

Some people left the scene in tears, while others waited outside the mall.

The Arndale center was rebuilt after an IRA bombing in 1996.

#manchesterarena Guy just been arrested and a parcel was found in arndale food court. pic.twitter.com/DuGLaoEbGG — Alice Williams (@MotherLeopard92) May 23, 2017