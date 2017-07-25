Man accused of raping 4-year-old blames the Devil

A Texas man who is accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old relative claimed he was possessed by the Devil early Sunday morning during the alleged incident, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

Stefan Stewart, 29, remains in jail as of Monday evening on a $75,000 bond. He was charged with indecent sexual contact with a child on Sunday, the Express-News said.

The boy's mother claimed to have caught both Stewart and the boy sharing a bed with their pants down. Police said that the boy told his mother that Stewart was hurting him.

"The victim's mom offered to pray with the suspect (Stewart), but he said the devil had already left him," according to the affidavit obtained by the Express-News. "The suspect said that he was not 'gay,' and that the only reason his DNA would be on the victim... is because he changed his diaper at an earlier time during the day."

Although Stewart was allegedly recorded saying that medication and the Devil were to blame for his actions, Stewart denied any wrongdoing to law enforcement.