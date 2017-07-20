Spotting a photo of himself as a child at his mother's house from around the time of the abuse brought it all back, Bennington recalled.
"I remember that stuff happening to me at that stage and even thinking about it now makes me want to cry," he said. "My God, no wonder I became a drug addict. No wonder I just went completely insane for a little while."
The group enjoyed cross-over success with the 2004 mash up "Numb/Encore" which combined their song "Numb" with rapper Jay-Z's "Encore."
The single was featured on a collaborative album, "Collision Course," and won an award for best rap/sung collaboration at the 2006 Grammy Awards.